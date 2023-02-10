AMORY – A double-digit lead quickly turned into a catfight in the fourth quarter between these two rivals.
The Nettleton Tigers battled all the way back in the fourth to pick up a 74-73 win over Amory on Friday, winning the Division 4-3A Tournament championship and clinching the No. 1 spot.
“I’m proud of my guys because Amory kept landing punch after punch, and we preach all the time that winners are going to get knocked down, but you’ve got to get up,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We just kept getting up, and we were fortunate enough to get the last shot off.”
The Panthers pounced on Nettleton to take an 11-4 lead on a basket from Isiah Smith, and Kanye Stevenson increased the lead to double digits with a layup. Nettleton went into the second down 22-13 after a basket from Zavian Dilworth.
The Tigers outscored Amory 18-17 in the second, cutting the score down to as much as 34-31 with a basket from Jayden Carruthers, but CD Bolton sent Amory into the half up 39-31 with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Amory continued to hold on to its double-digit lead throughout the third until Nettleton went on a 9-0 run to cut the score to 54-51. Smith dropped in a basket late to give Amory a five-point cushion.
The two teams traded blows to start the fourth, but Nettleton managed to tie things up at 64-64 after a three-pointer from DJ Birks. Jamarion Ball gave the Tigers their first lead since the start of the game with another three-pointer.
Later in the fourth, DeAndre Blair cashed in on a layup to give Amory a 73-72 lead with a few seconds left on the clock. Dilworth answered in a big way, driving down the lane and scoring a layup to give Nettleton a one-point lead with 2.8 seconds remaining.
“That’s what seniors are supposed to do,” Gardner said. “You’re going to live or die with Zay (Dilworth), and the great thing about it is we have great shooters around him and when Amory didn’t collapse on him, he took it in and made a good shot.”
Anterion Venson finished with a game-high 25 points, Dilworth added 17, Ball tallied 12 and Carruthers contributed 10. For Amory, Amare Brown led with 20, Stevenson followed with 19 and Smith added 13.
(G) Championship: Noxubee Co. 59, Nettleton 38
The Noxubee County Lady Tigers claimed yet another 4-3A championship with a dominant 59-38 win over Nettleton.
Nettleton led for most of the first quarter, but Noxubee found its rhythm late in the second and never let up, outscoring Nettleton 19-5 in the third and 13-9 in the fourth to cruise to the win.
Tootie Lockett notched a game-high 25 points, while Jakeria Walker and Takyra Smith each added 12 points.