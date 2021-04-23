OXFORD – Junior left-hander Doug Nikhazy, the current SEC pitcher of the week, didn’t get the run support he got a week ago and didn’t get the win either.
LSU used small ball to manufacture a two runs against Nikhazy in the sixth then used it again to set up a big inning in the ninth.
When the dust cleared LSU defeated No. 12 Ole Miss 7-2 and clinched the SEC series before 11,788 fans Friday night at Swayze Field. It’s the fourth-straight series loss for Ole Miss.
The Rebels will try to avoid being swept Saturday when Game 3 starts at noon. After a 6-0 SEC start Ole Miss (27-12, 9-8) is 3-8 in its last 11 conference games.
Nikhazy threw a nine-inning complete game in an 8-0 win at Mississippi State last Saturday.
Against the Tigers he wasn’t quite as sharp. He managed to start the game with five consecutive scoreless innings, but LSU ran up his pitch count as the Tigers got the leadoff batter on base in each of the first three innings.
It was LSU right-hander AJ Labas who pitched the complete game as he scattered 10 hits with two runs, a walk and six strikeouts.
"There are nights when the other guy is really good. He had a special night on the mound,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We had a tough time figuring him out. If we got a hit we couldn’t mount much."
Nikhazy was at 95 pitches in the sixth when LSU cleanup hitter Gavin Dugas led off with a double and took third on a single by Cade Doughty.
Giovanni DiGiacomo quickly laid down a bunt, and Dugas scored easily. Doughty scored when Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier couldn’t field an infield hit from speedy Tre Morgan. DiGiacomo tried to score in the confusion but was thrown out at home to end the inning.
In the ninth after a basehit and intentional walk LSU (24-14, 6-11 SEC) got a bunt single before Dugas launched a grand slam over the wall in left to make it 6-1.
Lack of timely hitting again plagued Ole Miss which was 3 for 14 with runners on base, 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. The Rebels were 0 for 8 with runners in position until pinch-hitter Calvin Harris singled with two outs in the ninth and LSU ahead 7-2.
The Rebels got off some good swings against Labas in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run from Kevin Graham – his eighth of the season and second of the series – and a double from Hayden Dunhurst. Both hits came with two outs, and Justin Bench struck out leaving Dunhurst at second.
In the fourth Chatagnier and Graham opened with back-to-back hits, but Dunhurst popped up, and Bench hit into a 5-4-3 double play.
Bianco said he doesn't see a consistent issue from his hitters with runners on base.
“That’s a legitimate question, but tonight the guy was just really good. We didn’t have many opportunities to score. We didn’t have enough runners, and we didn’t have enough good at-bats.”