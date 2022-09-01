SMITHVILLE – The Hatley Tigers utilized their ground game to pick up their first win over Smithville since 2011.
The Tigers took a 28-20 win over the Seminoles on Thursday night.
“Between Cayson (Williams) and Michael (Foster), they had two big rushing games for us,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “They were clutch for us in the end because we wanted to take off as much time as possible since Smithville was knocking at our door."
Hatley (1-1) struck first as Williams picked up his first touchdown of the night on a 42-yard run. The Noles (1-1) quickly responded as Barker O’Brian scored on an 80-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 6-6.
The Tigers extended their lead to 22-6 late in the first quarter after a pair of touchdown runs of 8 and 6 yards by Logan Brown and Josh Griffin, respectively. Both two-point conversion attempts by Brown and Seth Terry were good.
The Noles rallied back to cut the score down to 22-14 with under four minutes left in the third on a 49-yard pass from Chandler Brunetti to Carson Spann, and Brunetti found O’Brian on the two-point conversion pass.
In the fourth quarter, Williams broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run to increase Hatley’s lead to 28-14 with 9:25 left in the game. With five minutes left in the fourth, a touchdown pass from Brunetti to O’Brian cut the score down to eight points for the Noles after the failed two-point conversion.
The Tigers ran the clock out in the final minutes to secure their first win over Smithville in 11 years.
Williams finished with 188 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns in the win.
“Coach Heath (Smith) put the ball in my hands when they needed to and trusted me to play both sides of the ball all night,” Williams said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Williams scored on a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter to add to Hatley’s lead.
Point Man: Williams tallied 188 yards on 18 carries and had a pair of touchdowns.
Talking Point: “This game was a testament to our guys and how hard they’ve worked over the offseason. The work’s not done yet. We still have stuff to do, and we still have a big ball game coming up.” – Hatley coach Seth Lee
Notes
• Hatley’s Braxton Harlow had an interception in the fourth quarter for the Tigers.
• Smithville’s Ben Frederick came away with a pair of sacks in the first half.
• Hatley will hit the road to play Mantachie next Friday, while Smithville will head to Hamilton.
