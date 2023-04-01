SALTILLO – The Saltillo Tigers faced a challenge against the scrappy Amory Panthers in the latter's first game back in a week, but the Tigers managed to hold off a comeback attempt and take a 5-3 win on Saturday.
“We got a great pitching performance out of our young lefty, Wilson Rodriguez,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “He was able to keep them off balance, and we had some timely hits and were fortunate enough to score runs when we did.”
The No. 4-ranked Tigers (13-4) came out firing as Luke Wood, Jacob Brown and Drake Douglas all picked up base hits in the bottom of the first, and Baylor Roberts and Mason Easterling drove in the first two runs for Saltillo.
No. 2 Amory (14-2) answered back with its first run in the second inning after Bryce Glenn hit a single, and his courtesy runner, Jathan Wray, came home on an error. Saltillo’s lead grew to 4-1 by the bottom of the third as Douglas hit an RBI single in the second, while Wood had an RBI double in the third.
“Drake has been swinging the bat well over the past few weeks, and we’ve mixed up our lineup to try and put some guys in different roles,” Reynolds said. “These past few ballgames, that change has performed pretty well, and we hope everyone will continue to adjust.”
Corbin Gillentine gave the Panthers a needed spark in the sixth inning, leading off with a bomb to right field to cut the score to 4-2. Tyler Sledge continued the newly found momentum with a base hit to left field, but three-straight outs closed out the inning for Amory.
This was the Panthers' first game since a tornado destroyed their baseball facility last weekend.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster with everything going on, but it was a breath of fresh air to finally get to play,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We struck some balls pretty well considering how long we’ve been off. We showed some fight in the end and got a few guys some much-needed mound time.”
After a double to right field in the bottom of the sixth by Douglas, Easterling drove in his second run of the afternoon with a single to right field. Cayden Smith found a way to get on base in the seventh inning after advancing to second on an error, and he made his way home after another error by Saltillo.
Jack Adams finished things off by snagging a fly ball hit to center field. Rodriguez got the win for the Tigers, finishing with six strikeouts while only walking two and giving up one earned run.
Extra Bases
Big Stat: Douglas went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI for Saltillo.
Coach Speak: “This day wasn’t really about winning or losing. It was about showing respect and honoring a program that had a rough situation happen to them. We just hope that we were able to make the day as special as possible for them with it being their first day back on the field in a week.” – Reynolds
