NETTLETON - On an off night, Nettleton found the shots when it needed them.
Jamorion Ball hit a pair of threes in overtime, including a game-winner with 46 seconds left to lift the Tigers (19-6) to a 58-54 Class 3A first-round playoff win over Aberdeen on Tuesday night.
"He couldn't get anything going and managed to find a little space in transition there late at a really opportune time," Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. "It really says a lot about him being a sophomore because he stepped up and popped it when it became money time."
Nettleton led by as many as seven early in the fourth before Aberdeen stormed back, going up twice on threes by Javian McMillian, including one with two minutes to go.
Zavian Dilworth had key free throws down the stretch to get Nettleton within striking distance, and Keylin Ruff tied the game from the line with less than a second on the clock.
T.J. Fields and McMillian gave Aberdeen brief leads in overtime before the Tigers pulled ahead and then sealed the win on a Keandre Johnson putback.
Neither team found a groove offensively in the first half with Aberdeen leading 10-8 at the end of the first, and Nettleton pushing ahead in the second quarter to go up 21-15 at the half.
"It was back and forth. We never could get any rhythm going or separation," Gardner said. "Every time we had one or two good plays, we came back with a bad one."
Dilworth finished with 13 points, and Anterion Venson added 10 for Nettleton.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ball's two threes in the final two minutes gave the Tigers a lead twice, including for good with 46 seconds left.
Point Maker: Aberdeen's Javian McMillian paced all scorers with 20 points.
Talking Point: "We're just proud to advance against them. When it came out and I saw we were playing them, I knew that if we didn't play extremely well, it was going to be that type of game." - Gardner.