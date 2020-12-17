NETTLETON – Nettleton senior JaDyn Brand made an immediate impact in his first game back from quarantine.
The Tigers’ post player had two key buckets late in the fourth to get Nettleton some separation in a three-point game that turned into a 61-51 win to open Division 1-3A play against Amory.
“That’s what he does, and he’s going to give you constant effort,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We really missed him the last 10 days, and getting him back is a big plus.”
Nettleton (7-1) led by 18 early in the third quarter after a 6-0 run by Anterion Venson, Jacorien Moore and Zavian Dilworth, but the Panthers caught fire from there and tied it up early in the fourth.
Amory’s Jamerison Martin cut it to an 11-point game before Johnson was able to answer for the Tigers, and he and Charleston Wallace came up big at the free throw line to get it to within five.
Dilworth for Nettleton and Gray Thornton for Amory traded buckets to close the third with Nettleton up 49-42.
Martin and Wallace scored the next seven, five of that from the free throw line, to tie it at 49-49 with 5:51 to go.
Keylin Ruff and Moore put Nettleton back on top, and clinging to a 53-50 lead, Brand had a putback on a free-throw miss and a 3-point play with 1:11 to go.
Moore paced Nettleton with 16 points with Johnson close behind with 15.
Martin led all scorers with his game-high 20 points, while Wallace finished with 19.
(G) Amory 44, Nettleton 38: The Lady Panthers (7-4) overcame being down seven at the half, held Nettleton to just three points in the third and took the lead early in the fourth on a Jatavia Smith 3-pointer.
Smith and Amiya Robinson scored 13 points each for Amory. Nettleton’s Miah Hall poured in a game-high 20 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Nettleton finished out the game on a 12-2 run after Amory tied the game with 5:51 to go.
Point Man: Nettleton’s Jacorien Moore scored 10 of his team-leading 16 points in the first half to help stake the Tigers to a commanding lead.
Talking Point: “That was a really good high school basketball game. Emotions were high on both sides, and we beat them the first time last year and they beat us the next two. We know we’ll see them again.” – Nettleton coach Grant Gardner