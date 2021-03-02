JACKSON – Calhoun City’s unlikely playoff run came to a suffocating end Tuesday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Wildcats committed 26 turnovers and fell to a more well-armed Newton squad, 77-42, in the Class 2A boys semifinals.
Calhoun City (16-13) ran into a team that was bigger, deeper and more versatile. The Tigers (15-4) made wholesale substitutions throughout the game without experiencing any drop-off.
“All year we’ve been playing six to seven players, at the most, and they were running 10 players out there,” Calhoun City coach Daren Coffey said. “They kind of ran us down with the 2-2-1 and man press. What we usually do to teams, they ran us down with our own game.”
Justin Thompson scored a game-high 20 points for Newton, including nine in the first half. The Tigers began pulling away in the second quarter and led 38-18 at the break.
By that point, Calhoun City had committed 15 turnovers.
“I feel like we’re a defensive team,” Thompson said. “We let the offense come.”
Calhoun City never mounted a push in the second half as Newton kept pouring it on. Three other players joined Thompson in double-figure scoring: Rayvion Nettles (12), Tyreke Snow (10) and Cahden Thompson (10).
The 6-foot-5 Nettles and the 6-1 Snow made all of their field goals in the paint. Newton shot 32 of 71 (45.1%) from the field, including 8 of 23 (34.8%) from 3-point range. The Tigers made six of those 3-pointers in the first half.
“We want to be well-balanced, so we work really hard on getting everybody involved and don’t want to be one-dimensional,” Newton coach Crandal Porter said. “Today was an opportunity for us to show how balanced we are.”
Zy Pyror led Calhoun City with 10 points. The Wildcats shot 17 of 45 (31%) from the field, including 1 of 13 (7.7%) from behind the arc.
Newton will face Coahoma County at 3 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Newton outscored Calhoun City 25-7 in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Thompson made 7 of 12 shots overall and 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “That guy there, he comes into the gym every night and gets about 500 shots. He’s the son of a coach, so you know how that is.” – Porter, on Thompson