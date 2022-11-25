djr-2022-11-26-sport-amory-spratt-twp1

Amory's Elijah Spratt, left, and Noxubee's Anthony Little Jr. battle for a pass early in the first quarter Friday night.

 Thomas Wells

AMORY – Noxubee County stunned Amory on its own turf Friday night to claim the Class 3A North half title and advance to the state championship game.

Newsletters

Recommended for you