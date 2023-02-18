Venson

Nettleton's Anterion Venson scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers seal the win over Humphreys County on Saturday.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – When their backs were against the wall, the Nettleton Tigers kept their cool and put together an electric performance in the fourth quarter to come away with a 61-50 win over Humphreys County on Saturday.

