NETTLETON – When their backs were against the wall, the Nettleton Tigers kept their cool and put together an electric performance in the fourth quarter to come away with a 61-50 win over Humphreys County on Saturday.
The Tigers outscored the Cowboys 21-8 in the fourth, with junior Anterion Venson scoring 11 points in the quarter to seal the second-round Class 3A playoff victory.
“Coach told me to go out there and play hard, and I fought us back into the game,” Venson said. “You win, you move on to the next round, and if you lose, you’re done, and I didn’t want my season to end.”
Both teams traded baskets in the first, but Nettleton managed to come out of the quarter with a 17-12 lead after a 9-2 run lead by Hunter Kuhl, Nick Owens and Zavian Dilworth. The Tigers added to their lead early in the second, but Humphreys County gained some momentum to go on a 15-2 run to close out the half up 32-25.
The Cowboys held on to the lead despite multiple baskets from Nettleton, but Jayden Carruthers gave the Tigers a needed boost going into the fourth by cutting the score down to 42-40 with back-to-back layups.
Nettleton wasted no time in regaining the lead in the fourth as Venson scored the first five points for the Tigers. After a pair of buckets brought the Cowboys to within a point, Nettleton went on a 10-0 run to take its first double-digit lead of the game at 57-46 with under five minutes remaining.
Venson and Carruthers iced the game with baskets in the final minute to advance Nettleton to the quarterfinals, where they will face Byhalia next Friday.
“Our effort picked up a lot in the fourth quarter,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we took a lot of tough shots and didn’t get out and score in transition. When we finally started getting some easy looks, we got the ball rolling downhill and turned our defensive pressure into some open looks.”
Carruthers finished with a team-high 20 points, while Venson tallied 16 in the win.