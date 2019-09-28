AUBURN, Ala. • Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn spoke this past week about his team’s embarrassing loss to Mississippi State last season in Starkville.
He was, perhaps, setting the tone for what was to come.
The Tigers might’ve been held out of the end zone that night but certainly had no trouble scoring touchdowns in this year’s rematch. No. 7 Auburn scored touchdowns on its first five drives on its way to a 56-23 victory.
“They were prepared for us and found our weakness,” said MSU safety Jaquarius Landrews. “They did a good job preparing for us and all we can do is just learn from that.”
The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 SEC) went to roll up 578 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on eight of their 14 drives. It was the most yardage MSU has allowed since its last trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2017 and most since surrendering 661 against Arkansas in 2016.
Auburn freshman Bo Nix completed 16 of 21 passes for 335 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and also led the team with 56 rushing yards and another score on seven attempts.
“He’s obviously a coach’s son and is very poised and polished,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “He’s well coached for a true freshman, a mid-year enrollee. He competes with his arms and his legs and he demonstrated that tonight.”
JaTarvious Whitlow scored three rushing touchdowns while Kam Martin and Anthony Schwartz also contributed rushing scores to total six on the ground.
Seth Williams was the Tigers’ top receiver with eight catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Tommy Stevens started the game at quarterback for Mississippi State but only took six snaps on a pair of three-and-out drives. He left the game with an injury and was on the sideline in street clothes with his right foot in a walking boot by the end of the contest.
Garrett Shrader came on in relief for the third time this season and finished the game at quarterback for the Bulldogs. The freshman completed 12 of 23 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and also topped the team with 89 rushing yards and a score on 16 attempts.
“You’re really seeing the potential and promise of Shrader,” Moorhead said. “He went in against one of the top defenses in the country in relief. The kid’s got an unbelievable future. I think he played a solid game once again. He made a couple of freshmen mistakes...and that’s going to happen sometimes with freshmen but his game and his performance are something for people to look forward to because the kid’s going to be a special player.”
Auburn’s defense limited MSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) to 334 yards and held Kylin Hill to just 45 yards on 17 carries, the first time Hill has been held under 100 yards this season.
Farrod Green was the Bulldogs’ top receiver with three catches for 69 yards. Stephen Guidry had a 9-yard touchdown catch in the opening quarter and Osirus Mitchell caught a 21-yard pass from Shrader in the third.