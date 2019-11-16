OXFORD • If LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes to New York to accept the Heisman Trophy in a month’s time, quite likely, the Ole Miss secondary could be his presenting sponsor.
The nation’s accuracy leader at 78.9 percent coming into the game, Burrow bettered that mark by completing 91.6 percent in the first half as the No. 1-ranked Tigers took control en route to a 58-37 win before an announced crowd of 53,797 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The two teams combined for 1,328 yards – 714 by LSU – and 61 first downs.
Burrow finished 32 for 42 passing for 489 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. His night overpowered a 4-touchdown, 212-yard rushing performance by Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Plumlee surpassed the Ole Miss single-game quarterback rushing record of 178 yards set by Norris Weese against Mississippi State in 1972.
The problem for Ole Miss was there was not enough Plumlee in the first half. He had just 46 yards and one touchdown then.
Burrow threw for three touchdowns in the first half alone as LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) built a 31-7 lead.
“In the first half we didn’t play our best football,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “In the second half we came out, got the run game going and got some turnovers. We had a chance to get back in it, but ultimately you can’t dig yourself that type of a hole against that good a football team.”
Luke said the run game in the second was a matter of better execution not adjustments to LSU’s defense.
Plumlee’s 60-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion got the Rebels within 11 at 34-23 with 7 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third quarter, but 56 seconds later Burrow passed 7 yards to Justin Jefferson to make it 41-23.
Plumlee was intercepted on the ensuing possession, and LSU scored on a 52-yard field goal.
Ole Miss (4-7, 2-5 SEC) began the day allowing 274.2 passing yards per game. Burrow had more than that in a quarter and a half.
He was 18 for 20 for 279 yards and three touchdowns, and LSU led 28-0 before Ole Miss got on the board with a Plumlee 5-yard run with 5:40 left in the second quarter.
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre tried to be selective with pressure against Burrow early. When he did bring it the Rebels were able to get Burrow out of the pocket but were not able to get him down.
The chase by Austrian Robinson on first down from the LSU 49 was just one example. Flushed to his right Burrow set his feet and found Ja’Marr Chase three steps behind the Rebels’ secondary for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
The Rebels finally got Burrow to the ground with a Tariqious Tisdale sack for a 3-yard loss with less than 5 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Burrow offset that minor setback with a first-down throw on the next play.
Burrow was sacked a second time by Sam Williams on third-and-goal from the 6, forcing the Tigers to settle for a short field goal and a 24-point advantage at the break.
The theme of the first half was LSU receivers getting open against Ole Miss defensive backs.
Sophomore Keidron Smith, starting at one corner along with freshman Deantre Prince at the other, had a nifty pass break-up but Smith was also a yard behind Chase on a crossing route that went for 22 yards the play before Chase’s touchdown catch.
Smith and Prince would each pick off Burrow in the fourth, just the fifth and sixth interceptions he thrown this season.
“They’ve got good receivers and a good quarterback. Coach Mac called a good game, and some of those calls we weren’t in the right position,” Smith said. “That’s on us.”