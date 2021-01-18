CLINTON • It wasn’t about revenge.
But in the end, top-ranked Clinton got revenge.
Behind the shooting of Omarion Luss, Clinton was able to hold off Starkville 68-60 on Monday afternoon at the Rumble In The South at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.
“It was actually a great game and the outcome played out the opposite way than it did the last time we played,” said Clinton coach Robert Green. “At this point neither one of us have played in as many games as we’re used to playing. This was about let’s getting better teams in to play because we know in two weeks in playoffs start.”
Clinton (11-0) never trailed.
Arrows jumped out to a 15-6 lead to begin the game, but Starkville ended the quarter on a 8-2 run to cut the Clinton lead to 17-14.
Clinton shot 61 percent (11 of 18) in the second quarter on the way to a 43-32 halftime lead. Luss scored 11 points in the quarter for the Arrows.
In the third quarter Starkville took advantage of Clinton turnovers and cut the lead to 54-49.
The Jackets opened the fourth quarter on a quick 5-0 run to tie the game at 54, but Clinton followed with a 5-0 run.
From that point, the teams traded baskets with Clinton holding to no more than a three point lead until a late 7-2 run to put the game away.
There’s work to do
“We gave away too many points and missed entirely too many shots,” said Starkville coach Greg Carter. “Clinton is the top team in 6A for a reason. They’re talented and well coached and we got a lot of work to do.”
Luss finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Clinton and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“I told the guys to just stay calm and do what we normally do,” Green said. “Omarion has a heart of a champion. He carries the team and he’s the leader.”
Jarmarvious Phillips had 17 points to lead Starkville, while Coltie Young added 11 points for the Yellowjackets (13-2).