INGOMAR • The Ingomar Falcons were able to fight off a frenzied fourth quarter by New Albany and come away with the 82-77 win over their county rivals on Thursday night.
Ingomar, ranked No. 1 by the Journal, led at one point in the final period by 13 points at 72-59, but the seventh-ranked Bulldogs stormed back to close with three points at 76-73 the closing minute.
A Clayton Stanford basket and two free throws by Zach Shugars enabled the Falcons to hold off the furious comeback by New Albany and seal the win.
“Credit New Albany for coming back, we just kept trying to find a way to win and make a play,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “At 70-58, I think, they just started making shots, tough shots, contested shots and we finally made enough plays and hit enough free throws.”
Ingomar led 41-40 at the half.
Ingomar was led by Hunter Bynum’s 23 points and Nathan Weeden scored 20. Stanford hit for 18 and Shugars finished with 10.
Isaiah Ball was high man for New Albany with 21 points while Mitchell Shettles scored 15. Michael Casey and Michael Smith scored 11 points each.
(G) NEW ALBANY 61, INGOMAR 42: New Albany used a 23-6 scoring surdge in the second quarter to erase a four-point Ingomar lead. Kelsey Ledbetter led the surge with 12 points in the period, all three-pointers.
Ledbetter was the game’s high scorer with 28 points and Analisa Cheairs finished with 15. Kylee Johnson was the lone Lady Falcon in double figures with 16.
Three-pointers
TURNING POINT: New Albany closed to within three at 76-73, but the Bulldogs failed to score after a turnover. Ingomar grabbed the rebound and Clayton Stanford’s basket gave the Falcons a five point lead and helped seal the win.
POINT MAKERS: Hunter Bynum led the Falcons with 23 points, but Nathan Weeden hit some clutch baskets in the second half as he scored 15 points over the final 16 minutes.
TALKING POINT: “We just outlasted them, we just tried to make one more play even when I thought we had done some good things defensively and had gotten some control, they scored and they scored well with it. We just couldn’t put them away.” – Coach Ashley