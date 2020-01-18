NEW ALBANY • Nathan Weeden’s offensive and defensive prowess Saturday helped lead Ingomar to its fifth- consecutive Union County Tournament championship.
Weeden, a senior shooting guard, scored 17 points and held New Albany’s top gunner, Mitchell Shettles, to seven points in the Falcons’ 57-54 victory.
Ingomar, now 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Northeast Mississippi by the Daily Journal, needed a 3-pointer and a steal by Weeden to extend its lead to 54-50 with under three minutes remaining.
Zach Shugars sealed the win for the Falcons with his 3-point play with 57 seconds left.
“Nathan’s an assignment guy; he listens to the scouting report,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “He did a really good job getting over and through the screens. Shettles didn’t get many open looks. Nathan limited the number of times he got to the line. He’s a 90 percent free throw shooter.”
Weeden was named the game’s MVP for his efforts. He scored 12 points, including six on a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter, to help give Ingomar a 26-23 halftime lead.
“I was shooting with confidence tonight,” Weeden said. “Coach Ashley gives me the green light. I just try to knock it down.”
New Albany (15-5) was led in scoring by point guard Isaiah Ball, who had a game-high 23 points. Artaveion High added 18.
The Bulldogs battled back in the third quarter and led 39-34 at the 3:14 mark following a steal by Shettles and a layup by High.
(G) Myrtle 62, New Albany 50: Sophomore guard Kinsley Gordon scored 26 points to lead the Lady Hawks, who built a 39-19 halftime lead on their way to their first county championship since 2012.
Myrtle (10-10) used its full-court press to build a 22-3 in the first quarter.
“Defense was key. We got after them in the first quarter,” Myrtle coach Chris Greer said.
Senior Kelsey Ledbetter connected on four 3-pointers to lead New Albany (12-9) with 21 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Weeden’s late 3-pointer to give his team a four-point lead.
Point Maker: Weeden and Clayton Stanford had 17 each for Ingomar.
Talking Point: “It was a big win, but we’ve got another trophy to win.” – Nathan Weeden, referring to the 1A state title.