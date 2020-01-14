TREMONT • Tremont held it close for a while, but the No. 1-ranked Ingomar basketball team was too much to handle on Tuesday night.
Ingomar beat Tremont, 59-43, in the Division 2-1A opener. Tremont kept the game to single-digit deficit until the Falcons went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter to bust the game open.
Nathan Weeden led Ingomar with 17 points and was a pivotal part of the third quarter run.
“For 32 minutes, I think we were out-coached, out-hustled, and out-played in most aspects of the game,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “Gotta give them credit. They’re a scrappy bunch and played hard.”
Weeden started hot and had six points and three steals to give Ingomar (22-0, 1-0) a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons pushed its lead to 11 points midway through the second period, but Tremont (17-4, 0-1) ended the half on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to six points, 30-24.
Tremont’s Devin Pounders converted a 4-point play early in the third quarter, then Ingomar held the Eagles without a field goal for the last five minutes of the period and finished the quarter on a 16-2 run.
Ingomar increased its lead from six points to 17 points within 55 seconds of game time. Up 10 points, Hunter Bynum made a layup and the Eagles were called for a tech. Following both free throws, Weeden drained a 3-pointer to push the lead to 49-32.
Ingomar led 55-34 after three quarters.
“There was a stretch there where they scored seven points on basically one possession because of a tech and two made shots,” Tremont coach Brady Ramey said. “We were really impatient on offense after that. We had a few turnovers in that stretch and we forced three or four shots.”
Zach Shugars and Hunter Bynum scored 10 points each for Ingomar. Tremont was led by Pounders with 13, while Chase Parker scored 12 and Jesse Sartin scored 11.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar went on an 11-0 run over a 55-second stretch to go up by 17 points.
Point Maker: Weeden had 17 points and five steals.
Talking Point: “I just try to come in and guard their best player or whoever coach puts me on. I just try to make it tough on them.” – Weeden.