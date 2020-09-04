STARKVILLE • Both West Point and Starkville have championship aspirations entering the 2020 high school football season, per usual. So tonight’s contest between the Daily Journal’s large school No. 1-ranked Green Wave and No. 2 Starkville should prove to be a litmus test for both programs.
That championship dream is becoming the norm for West Point. The Green Wave, who went 15-1 last year, are coming off their fourth-straight Class 5A title but have plenty to replace. They lost their top four rushers, who combined for 3,661 yards and 55 of the team’s 60 rushing touchdowns.
“Our expectations are high and our kids know that,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “We feel like it’s the next man up mentality. It’s their turn, and we don’t expect anything less from them and they don’t expect anything less from themselves.”
Starkville, 12-3 a year ago, has plenty of question marks as well, mainly the offensive line, where the Yellowjackets are breaking in five brand new starters. The new guys will be welcomed by West Point defensive end Jaquarius Thomas, who registered 15 tackles for loss last season, including six sacks.
“None of these guys have played any meaningful games, so our eyes are going to be on all five guys, making sure we can get the job done and if we have to make any adjustments, we will,” said Jones. “It’s unfortunate that this is the first game with no spring or summer with a new offensive line. But I have confidence in my guys that they will do well.”
Chambless noted that the line of scrimmage will play a big part in this game but knows his back seven will be challenged by the arm of Starkville quarterback Luke Altymer, a Florida State commit who threw for 3,093 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.
“Our defensive backs and our entire defense is just going to have to play sound, technique football,” said Chambless. “That’s what we preach to them every day. When you face a quarterback like that – he’s outstanding – so it’s going to be a tough challenge for us for sure. I believe our defense is up for it.”
West Point defeated Starkville 41-35 last season, scoring 41-straight points after the Jackets built a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Starkville leads the all-time series 71-22-4.