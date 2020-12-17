Ole Miss will head into its regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon at LSU without its two top receivers, both of whom announced their plans to leave the team late Thursday afternoon.
Slot receiver Elijah Moore, who leads the nation in receptions (86) and receiving yards per game (1,193) with a team-best eight TD catches, posted a lengthy statement that he will “now focus my attention on the 2021 NFL Draft.”
About a half-hour later, tight end Kenny Yeboah posted a similar message. “Good luck to my brothers in their last game,” he wrote.
Yeboah played one season in Oxford after transferring from Temple.
Moore, a 5-foot-9 junior, is a semifinalist for both the Biletnikoff (top college receiver) and Maxwell (top college player) awards.
Ole Miss (4-4) visits LSU (4-5) on Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.
Moore and Yeboah (27 catches for 524 yards and six TDs) represent about 60% of the catches and receiving yards for Ole Miss, which ranks No. 4 nationally in passing offense.
The third-leading receiver for the Rebels, sophomore Jonathan Mingo, has 22 catches for 311 yards and three TDs.