HOUSTON • It was “Disco Night” Monday in Houston and McKayla Crowely provided the demolition.
Crowely used her powerful bat to help Houston sweep East Webster 15-3 and 14-9 in the MHSAA Class 1 North state slow-pitch softball finals series and earn the program its first berth in the finals.
“I tried my best to relax, go crazy and have fun,” said the junior outfielder and leadoff batter, who admitted she wasn’t familiar with any of the pulsing 1970s sounds pumping through the ballpark’s speaker system or the mirrorball spinning in the Lady Toppers’ dugout.
Crowely opened Game 1 with a solo home run and closed it with a walk-off three-run double in the sixth inning to give the Lady Toppers a run-rule victory.
She finished the two-game series with three home runs, two doubles, two singles and 10 RBIs.
“We knew she had power last year, she just didn’t put it all together,” Houston coach Derick Kirby said. “She’s strong as ox. When she sits back, and sits still, she can hit it a ton.”
The Lady Toppers will play Saturday in the Jackson area against the South champion, either Southeast Lauderdale or Lake.
Crowely is no stranger to playing for a state title. She was a member of Houston’s 2018 state champion fast-pitch team. She likes her team’s chances to bring home a gold glove.
“We feel ourselves coming together,” she said. “The year we went in fast-pitch we became a team. It was awesome and I feel like that’s where we are now.”
Blazing start
In Game 1, Crowely’s opening bomb ignited a 10-run first inning. PJ Cooper followed her with a solo homer and Jenna Smith later hit a three-homer in the inning.
In Game 2, the Lady Toppers took a 4-0 first-inning lead on a leadoff single by Crowely and a two-run single by Anna Kirby. Blakely Gill closed scoring with two-run double. She led the team with four RBIs in the game.
Houston (26-9) defeated Hatley, Smithville and Hamilton to reach the North title series.
East Webster ended its season at 22-9.