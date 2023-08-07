SHANNON – The last time Shannon's football team reached a state championship was 1999. That year, Ken Topps was the starting quarterback, in Year 1 of what ended up being a 35-5 career as a Red Raider.
Almost 25 years later, Topps is back at Shannon, this time as its head coach. He’s now one week into his first preseason camp at the helm, where he feels right back at home.
“It didn’t take a whole lot of time getting acclimated,” he said. “It’s just me coming back home and having fun, doing what I love doing.”
Topps takes over a Shannon program that’s been to the playoffs every year since 1995 but hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010.
Topps wants to get the Red Raiders to compete at a higher level. Doing so will involve getting the most out of all his players.
“Trying my best to get the best out of each and every individual every day,” he said. “That way they know that I want them reaching their full potential each and every day.”
Among those looking to lead the charge is Kegan Ruff. The running back ran for 1,232 yards and 10 touchdowns on 167 carries as a sophomore.
Ahead of his junior year, he and the Red Raiders have been training hard.
“We’ve been putting in work,” Ruff said. “We’ve been lifting weights all summer.”
Having Topps lead the football program has inspired the team to reach the levels of success that he did.
“It really inspires us to live up to his name,” Ruff said. “To be better players than last year and the year before.”
Shannon’s season begins on Aug. 25, when it hits the road to face Aberdeen. In the weeks leading up to it, Topps wants to make sure the team is “more polished."
“Right now, we’ve got some older guys and we’ve got a lot of young guys that’s playing and getting in the mix, so we’ve just got to get those guys polished up,” he said. “The only way to really do that is to get some experience under their belt.”
