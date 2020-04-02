Ken Topps has resigned after four seasons as Nettleton’s head football coach.
Topps told school officials Monday of his intentions. He told the Daily Journal on Thursday he has accepted a job as co-offensive coordinator at a Class 5A school, which he declined to name because his hire is awaiting school board approval.
Topps was 15-26 in his first head coaching gig. The Tigers were 1-8 his first season but went 6-6 last fall, making the Class 3A playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“I feel like I kind of got it – not me alone, but as a whole coaching staff, school district and everything – kind of got it turned around where football is back important at Nettleton,” Topps said. “The kids are not looking at it as something just to do. They really love the game now. I feel like we got that established there.”
Topps, a former standout quarterback at Shannon – he was the Journal's Player of the year in 2001 – was hired as Nettleton’s offensive coordinator in 2012. He was promoted to the head post after Mike Scott stepped down.
Topps is expected to receive board approval for his new job next week.
“I feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity for me as a coach,” he said. “I’m going to be working under a great head coach, a state championship head coach, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn from him.”