For the 45th annual Gum Tree 10k and 2k Fun Run, the Tupelo Running Club hopes to build off of two big themes; tradition and community.
This year’s races are set to begin Saturday in Downtown Tupelo at 8 a.m. It will include not only the aforementioned two races, but also a 10k hand cycle race and 10k self-propelled wheelchair race.
It will also be the second year that sees a diversified prize pool. In year’s past, the best men’s and women’s individual finishers in the 10k would each receive $1,000. This year, that money will be split among nine individuals.
“We brought that back to the race last year and we plan on continuing it just as a way to help our local runners kind of encourage our local runners to come back and run the race,” Tupelo Running Club Secretary Jennifer Martin said. “For many years, we had semi-pro runners coming and running and enough of them came that kind of deleted the pool of award money that was available to our local age group runners.”
The new distribution means that not as many higher-level runners come to the race. However, it does allow the event to get back to what it started off as.
“Back when the guys started this in (1976), it was just a way to get people out and running and involved in the sport,” Martin said. “That’s what we hope this encourages is to bring people out to participate in the sport, enjoy Tupelo and to keep it going for another 45 years.”
As has been the case in recent years, all proceeds will go to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, a private non-profit to help house, feed and care for animals who need the shelter.
“The ultimate goal is to always have the shelter empty. Unfortunately it’s full more than it stays empty,” Martin said. “This is hopefully a way to not only fundraise, but also raise awareness for the humane society.”
The run hopes to raise $1,500 for TLHS this year.
Anyone yet to register must pay $40 to race in the 10k which goes up to $45 on race day. The entry fee for the 2k Fun Run stands at $25 and goes up to $30 on race day.