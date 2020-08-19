Rob Barnes, a longtime athletic trainer and an assistant football coach at Tupelo Christian, died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
Barnes, 65, spent the last six years at TCPS. In addition to coaching football, he was an assistant for the track and field program.
The TCPS boys and girls teams both won Class 1A state track championships in 2019 and have five titles combined.
Barnes has trained local athletes for decades. Among his former pupils are Rufus French and Russell Copeland, the latter of whom spent five years in the NFL.
Barnes was also the strength and conditioning coach for the Tupelo FireAnts indoor football team in the early 2000s.