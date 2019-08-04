NEW ALBANY • Braden Quesinberry tossed a one- hitter as the Tippah Tribe won its first Cotton States Baseball League title since 2015, beating the North Delta Dealers 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at BNA Park.
Quesinberry, from Harding University in Arkansas, took a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth.
He allowed only one hit – a single by Nettleton’s Kamryn Randolph (MUW) – and struck out seven with three walks, improving to 6-1 this summer with a league-best 1.41 ERA.
“Braden threw really well and shut down a very good-hitting Dealers team,” said coach Greg Bates.
The Tribe scored once in the top of second inning with an RBI single by Hunter Hudson (SW Tennessee CC), then added two runs in the third on a Dealers error and a sacrifice fly by JT McGee (Northern Kentucky). They added a run in the seventh on a two-base error and wild pitch by the Dealers.
“We took advantage of some early scoring opportunities and were able to hold on at the end,” Bates said. “They hung in there all summer.”
The Dealers, coached by Jeff King, were unable to defend the league championship they’d won in 2017 and again in 2018.
“We started slowly this summer but eventually hit our stride in July, winning 13 of our last 16 games,” King said. “The Tribe was the better team today and I tip my hat to them.”