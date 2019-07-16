Southeastern Conference Media Days are not the only indicator that football season is right around the corner.
Preseason watch lists have started to be released and three Mississippi State juniors have already been identified as potential candidates for a pair of national awards.
Running back Kylin Hill was selected to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award while linebacker Erroll Thompson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top player in college football while the Bednarik Award goes to the best defensive player in college football.
Hill, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Columbus, rushed 117 times for 734 yards and four touchdowns last season while also catching 22 passes for 176 yards and four more scores.
Thompson is the Bulldogs’ leading returning tackler. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder from Florence, Alabama made 87 stops in 2018 with nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. Dantzler, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Hammond, Louisiana, recorded 43 tackles with two for loss, one sack, 11 pass deflections and two picks.