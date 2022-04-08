SALTILLO – Brant Smith thought it was a routine fly ball, and so did most everyone else.
But it turned out to be a grand slam, and it lifted New Hope to a 7-4 win over No. 6-ranked Saltillo on a frigid Friday night. The win pulls the Trojans (20-2, 5-1) into a tie for first with the Tigers (17-5, 5-1) in Division 1-5A.
New Hope was trailing 4-2 in the sixth when Smith stepped to the plate with one out. He lifted a 1-2 pitch high in the air down the right field line.
“I was just hoping it was going to stay fair, maybe get down and score a couple of runs, or maybe a sac fly, get a run home,” Smith said.
When the ball cleared the foul pole 300 feet away, he was as surprised as anyone, including his coach, Lee Boyd.
“I actually thought it was a routine fly ball off the bat,” Boyd said. “Ball getting out of the yard never even crossed my mind.”
It was the only time all night New Hope loaded the bases. Saltillo, on the other hand, loaded them five times but capitalized just once. That was in the third, when Daniel Meeks slapped a two-run double to tie the game 2-2.
In the four other bases-loaded situations, Saltillo hitters flew out twice and struck out twice. The Tigers stranded 17 runners.
“Ball in play scores runs, and we did not do that tonight,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said.
After Meeks tied it in the third, Saltillo pulled ahead when a botched pickoff attempt allowed a run to score. An RBI double by Drake Douglas in the fourth made it 4-2.
New Hope starter Austin Minichino was chased after three innings, but Dawson Lofton (4-1) threw four strong innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and worked around six walks.
He got a strikeout looking with the bases loaded to end the game.
Minichino and Lofton threw nearly 200 pitches combined.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever won a baseball game where I’ve had both my pitchers hit close to the 100-pitch mark. Nine times out of 10 you lose a ballgame like that,” Boyd said.
Ben Webb (2-3) took the loss. He allowed six runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: New Hope loaded the bags in the sixth with a single and two hit-by-pitches.
Big Stat: Saltillo had eight hits, but just one over the final three innings.
Coach Speak: “Playing small ball, using our speed, forcing people into mistakes is our game. When you’re not doing that, you’re going to get beat.” – Reynolds