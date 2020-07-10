TUPELO – Jayce James’ first outing of the summer was short but effective, and he got plenty of help.
The tall lefty tossed three shutout innings, and Troy (Ala.) Post 70 beat Pontotoc, 10-0, Friday on the second day of the King City Classic.
James was on a pitch count and was pulled after throwing 52 pitches. He allowed one hit and struck out four.
“I got in there, tried to fill up the zone. That’s all you can do,” James said.
Sidearmer J.C. Ceman tossed the next two innings, allowing no hits. Troy’s bats, meanwhile, took care of business early.
A six-run second inning broke open a scoreless game. Seth Johnson stroked a bases-loaded single with two outs to drive in two runs, making it 3-0.
Troy also got a two-run double by Jake Killingsworth and capped the inning by scoring on an error.
Troy added three more runs in the fourth and ended the game in the fifth with Grayson Stewart’s RBI single.
“We talk about having really good intent on our swings and being accurate with our barrel when we hit,” Troy coach Rush Hixon said. “They threw a guy out there early that was a pretty good guy, and we had some good swings and ran some gaps. That’s kind of been our team’s M.O. all summer, is we hit.”
Blaine Clark took the loss for Pontotoc (9-6). He allowed six runs on six hits in two innings.
Pontotoc was playing shorthanded, the most notable absence being slugger Peeko Townsend, who is on vacation.
“I’ve got some good young ballplayers, and they’re going to be good, but it’s just going to take time,” Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning said. “Because they aren’t used to this pitching. When they get used to the pitching, they’ll do better.”
Both teams are in action again Saturday. Troy plays Tuscaloosa (Ala.) at noon, while Pontotoc plays Mayfield (Ky.) at 2:30 p.m. and then North Mississippi at 7:30 p.m.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: In its six-run second inning, Troy scored five runs with two outs.
Big Stat: Troy finished with 11 hits.
Coach Speak: “We’ve got guys sprinkled throughout the lineup that can do damage with one swing of the bat at any time.” – Hixon