TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • There it was.
Fifteen minutes of football in the books, and not only had Ole Miss not been mauled by No. 2 Alabama, but the Rebels had the lead.
The Crimson Tide recovered nicely, scoring 38-straight points en route to a 59-31 win before 99,590 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Those first 15 minutes, though, were different from anything the Rebels, rebuilding from NCAA sanctions, have seen in the last two years.
They trailed 21-3 after one quarter here in 2017 and 28-7 after one quarter in Oxford last year.
The Rebels built this modest lead with true freshman John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback in place of injured redshirt freshman Matt Corral.
All four Ole Miss touchdowns were scored by freshmen, Plumlee on a 1-yard run, Jerrion Ealy and Jonathan Mingo on passes from Plumlee and Jadon Jackson on a pass from Grant Tisdale in the final seconds.
Plumlee’s sum total of playing time in his career was less than 6 minutes, the two drives in which he almost rallied the Rebels to a chance for overtime against No. 23 California last week.
Alabama’s deficit was its first of the season, the 31 points the most its allowed this season.
At times Ole Miss (2-3, 1-1 SEC) had an all true freshman backfield of Plumlee and running backs Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Ealy.
“It was exciting. It hurts that we lost,” Plumlee said. “We’re really close to be a really great team. It’s getting the little things right. When everybody gets on the same page I think we can be a really good team for sure.”
Plumlee rushed 25 times for 109 yards and was 10-for-28 passing for 141 yards. He threw an interception and was sacked once.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said he had an idea after Wednesday’s practice that Corral would not be ready.
As Alabama outscored Ole Miss 31-0 in the second quarter he didn’t consider going to Tisdale, another true freshman, earlier in the game.
“John Rhys competed well in a tough environment. We didn’t have a lot of pre-snap penalties, and he managed the game well,” Luke said.
Luke said Corral’s health will be evaluated early in the week.
Plumlee said coaches have not discussed what his role might look like when Corral returns.
“Not yet. I’m ready to help the team in whatever way I can and support whoever’s in there,” he said.
Ole Miss finished with 476 total yards on 88 plays.
The Rebels had 253 total yards here in 2017, 248 total yards last year.
The Tide (5-0, 2-0) recovered from the early deficit with its second-quarter blitz.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 17-for-24 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, numbers not altogether surprising against the Rebels’ secondary, which had struggled.
However, the Tide also success on the ground against a Rebels’ defense that had been vastly improved in that area. Alabama running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris averaged 8.0 and 6.5 yards per carry respectively.
Alabama finished with 573 yards led by Tagovailoa’s 418 passing yards with six touchdowns and no turnovers. Five of those scoring passes went to junior Devonta Smith, who had 11 catches for 274 yards.
Luke was glad to see the Rebels compete but not satisfied.
“The thing we have to do is build on positives, the guys out there competing and the young guys making plays,” Luke said. “There are a lot of things we’ve got to get corrected.”