BOONEVILLE – On Wednesday night, the Tupelo 49ers Senior American Legion team played in Mississippi for the first time all season.
The result was a split of a doubleheader with the Las Vegas Aces. The Niners won the first game 7-3 and lost the second 6-5 at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Tupelo scored a run in both the third and fourth inning to go up 2-0 in the second game. However, the Aces went off for six in the top of the fifth to go ahead by four runs.
Coach Russell Bunch felt a bunt that wasn’t fielded properly was one of many things that put them behind big.
“They got in a little trouble in that inning. They had a couple runners on and we didn’t field a bunt correctly. Just little things,” he said. “If we execute right there, we probably don’t have that big inning there.”
The Niners began to rally in the bottom of the fifth, when Caden Carroll, Jonas Coleman and Kieran Coleman each drove in a run to make it 6-5. The team got runners on second and third with two outs, but Ethan Kimbrough struck out on a full count to end the threat.
Tupelo got the second batter on with a single in the sixth but couldn’t bring him home. The Niners went down in order in the seventh.
Cade Oswalt and Chase Ballard each had two hits for the 49ers in the second game.
“I just liked the way we were fighting,” Bunch said of Tupelo’s effort. “We got behind in this game and battled back all the way. I thought we had a chance there in the seventh, but they had a good guy come in and shut us down.”
The Niners (5-3-2) were down 1-0 after the top of the first in the first game, but Ben Sandlin quickly made sure they weren’t down for long.
On the first pitch of his at-bat, the Booneville High School graduate ripped a two-run single into right field. A wild pitch made it 3-1.
“Just trying to get in there and take it the other way and get a good barrel and put some runs on the board for the squad,” Sandlin.
Sandlin, who’s committed to Northeast Mississippi for baseball, led Tupelo with two hits and two RBIs in the first game. His successful performance came from letting the game come to him.
“Just trying not to do too much and really work up the middle and the other way and just try to get a good barrel on it,” he said.
The Aces made it a one-run game with a sac fly in the top of the third, but the Nioners responded with three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.
The 49ers will play Panola in a doubleheader on Saturday at Delta State. The first game will start at 1 p.m. with the second game starting around 3 p.m.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The Aces took the lead in Game 2 thanks to a one-run single, two bases-loaded walks and a two-run double in the top of the fifth.
Big Stat: In Game 1, Caden Carrol pitched five innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits while walking two and striking out three.
Coach Speak: “We’ve just got to keep playing hard, and we’ve got to start playing a little more sound defense, but other than that, I like where we’re at right now and I like the way our guys are playing. I think we’re going to have a good rest of the summer.” – Bunch
