Despite already clinching a playoff position, the Tupelo football team is approaching this week the same as usual.
Tupelo (6-3, 4-1) punched its ticket to the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs last week with a win over DeSoto Central, and now it travels to Horn Lake (4-5, 3-2) in a game that will help determine seeding.
With a win, Tupelo will have a chance at winning the Division 1-6A championship next week and Horn Lake will be the No. 4 seed.
With a loss, Tupelo will likely be the No. 4 seed, barring a win next week.
“We are just trying to win this week,” coach Trent Hammond said. “It’s just like every other week that we have played this year. We are just trying to come out 1-0.”
Horn Lake went undefeated last season and won the 6A state championship, but struggled out of the gate this year. The Eagles started 1-3 with losses to West Point, Lafayette and Lake Cormorant before division play.
Since division play began, Horn Lake’s only losses have come to Oxford, 14-10, and Olive Branch, 24-14. Tupelo lost to Olive Branch by the same score.
“Their record is extremely misleading,” Hammond said. “They have become a lot better at the end of the year than they were at the beginning of the year. Their losses lately have been tight games, just like ours were. It’s going to be two evenly matched teams.”
Mighty defense
Horn Lake’s defense, led by future Division I players Josaih Hayes and Jakivuan Brown, has allowed only eight points per game in division play with two shutouts.
Tupelo’s defense has also played lights-out lately, allowing only three offensive touchdowns with the varsity defense in its last two games while forcing seven turnovers across that span.
Tupelo has scored two defensive touchdowns in the last two weeks on two pick-6 plays by Romero Hampton and Dalton Hughes.
“I think we just have to match them defensively,” Hammond said. “They’re going to be really tough and will be one of the toughest defenses we will face. Our defense will have to keep our level of intensity up to match them.”