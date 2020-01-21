TUPELO • The Tupelo boys soccer team clinched a playoff spot and put itself in the driver’s seat of Division 1-6A with a dominating win on Tuesday night.
Tupelo beat Lewisburg, 3-0, to take control of the division tie-breaker.
In the first matchup between the two teams two weeks ago, Lewisburg won on penalty kicks, 3-2, after the match finished 2-2 in regulation.
Now, the Golden Wave (12-3-3, 4-1) need to win against DeSoto Central later this week to claim the Division 1-6A title. That game was suspended at halftime, tied 0-0, due to weather earlier this season.
“Last time we played Lewisburg, we got up 2-0 and then they tied it up before the half,” Tupelo coach Harris Faucette said. “Us keeping the pressure on them and the momentum going through halftime was really important for us to keep the lead tonight.”
Tupelo switched a few players to different positions on offense this match, and that worked perfectly as the Golden Wave tallied nine shots in the first half, including two goals.
One of those players that moved around was sophomore Ryan Thistle, who scored the team’s first goal. Following a corner kick by Dylan Sevilla in the 18th minute, Thistle booted a rebound into the net.
Two minutes later, Daven Sanders scored on another corner kick to put Tupelo up 2-0.
“Dylan played a great ball in on both of those corners and we had a lot of guys challenging the ball,” Faucette said.
The teams went back and forth for the next 40 minutes, then Rhett Smith put it out of reach when he floated the ball over the Lewisburg goalkeeper to put Tupelo up 3-0. Thistle assisted the goal.
“Ryan did a really good job,” Faucette said. “He’s playing more of an attacking role now and he’s doing a really good job of finding space, creating passes and taking good shots.”
Tupelo finished the night with 14 shots and five shots on goal, compared to five total shots for Lewisburg.
(G) Tupelo 2, Lewisburg 0: After a scoreless first half, senior Izzie Rulewicz scored two goals in the second half to give Tupelo the Division 1-6A championship.
Tupelo (9-8-1, 6-0) outscored its division opponents 27-2 during the regular season and will host the No. 2 seed out of Division 2-6A next Tuesday at Golden Wave field.