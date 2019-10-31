TUPELO • Jeff Norwood hopes his Tupelo basketball team can find its groove a little earlier this season.
The Golden Wave, the Daily Journal’s preseason No.1 team, hit their stride last year in January. Tupelo won 15 of its last 19 games and reached the Class 6A semifinals in Jackson.
This year, Tupelo returns four starters and the bulk of its team. Norwood wants to see his team continue that success from the end of last season.
“I feel like we still have a long ways to go, but I feel like we will be a very good basketball team that’s tough to beat at some point this year,” Norwood said. “Last year, I thought we could get off to a good start, but I wasn’t as optimistic about that happening as I am this year because I know that we know what we are supposed to be doing now.”
Tupelo returns a handful of players with starting experience. In the paint is 6-foot-7 Josh Mitchell, an All-Area player from last season who has picked up attention this offseason as one of the top players in the state.
The Wave’s leading scorer also returns in Mason Gary, who averaged 11 points per game. Two other guards, Keondra Hampton (6.5 ppg, 3.2 apg) and Braxton Bishop (7 ppg, 1.8 apg), also return in big roles.
Outside of those four, nine more players return that scored varsity points last year.
A year to grow
“These guys have had a year to get experience and grow into the guys that we want them to be,” Norwood said. “I feel good about where we are as far as how we want to play. We just have to go and make it happen.”
Norwood has most of the players playing at least two positions, trying to get them ready for any combination that is on the floor.
He said to get the best players on the floor last season, he had to have some combinations that had kids playing out of position and not playing as fast or quick as he would have liked.
“It’s a different team in the way that the guys that we lost, we will replace them with as good or as talented players, but I think we will be a faster and quicker team, which is what I like,” Norwood said. “I think this team better fits the speed and quickness description.”