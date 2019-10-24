TUPELO – For the seventh straight season, the Tupelo Golden Wave football team is in the playoffs.
Tupelo defeated DeSoto Central, 35-7, on Friday night to clinch its playoff berth. The Wave moves to 6-3 and 4-1 in Division 1-6A.
Tupelo’s defense forced three turnovers and a turnover on downs while the offense scored three second half touchdowns to lead the way.
“Clinching is really good, but this one is over and I’m ready to play again,” coach Trent Hammond said. “I thought we were very lackadaisical in the first half and didn’t play the way we wanted to. It was a tale of two halves, and the second half we came out and established ourselves.”
Tupelo’s struck first in the game on a David Hayes 8-yard touchdown run, but DeSoto Central (4-5, 1-4) tied the game with a touchdown pass as time expired in the first quarter.
After a Tupelo punt, Romero Hampton put the Wave on top with a defensive touchdown. He batted a ball into the air off a screen pass, then intercepted it and returned it 30 yards for the TD to put Tupelo up for good.
“I didn’t think I was going to catch the pick-six when I tipped it, I just felt it hit my chest and started running,” Hampton said. “The quarterback started chasing me down, so I just pushed him down and scored.”
Qua Upshaw grabbed another interception for Tupelo late in the second quarter, and it was all Tupelo in the second half.
Jarius McGinister got in on the scoring action with a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 30-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter. Late in the game, Tupelo capped off its scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jake Weir to Trip Wilson.
Tupelo travels to Horn Lake next week, the defending Class 6A state champs.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hampton's 30-yard interception return put Tupelo up for good, 14-7, with 7:27 left in the second quarter.
Point Man: David Hayes rushed for 184 yards and 1 TD while Jarius McGinister rushed for 90 yards and 2 TDs.
Talking Point: “He’s not a bad little back. That’s a good 1-2 punch there. It’s good to have him.” Hammond said of McGinister.
Notes
• Tupelo has won seven-straight games against DeSoto Central.
• David Hayes rushed for his sixth 100-yard game this year.
• This was McGinister's 2nd two-touchdown game this year.