For the second-straight summer, the Tupelo 49ers are state champions.
Tupelo defeated Pontotoc 6-5 on Monday in the championship game of the 2019 American Legion Baseball State Tournament held at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg.
The win puts Tupelo in the Legion’s Southeast Regional Tournament, Aug. 7-11 at the University of Tampa.
Tupelo (18-10-1) will play the state champion out of South Carolina in the tournament opener.
Northeast Mississippi’s Ramsey Ivy (New Site) tossed a complete game, Tupelo scored all six runs in the last three innings, and ICC signee Will Armistead (Mooreville) ended the game with a walk-off single.
“The odds were not in our favor, but the boys battled and battled,” coach McKinley Holland said. “I guess that’s what makes a good baseball team. They didn’t give in.”
Holland said Ivy didn’t have his best stuff and gave up five runs in the first four innings. After his early struggles, he finished the game with three shutout innings.
“Ramsey fought through some tough innings and made some big pitches when he had to with runners on base,” Holland said. “He gave us a chance. It was a real gutty performance.”
Behind a solid performance by Kylan Carter on the mound, Pontotoc (19-4) grabbed a five-run lead in the fourth inning. Holland said Carter was keeping the 49ers off balance, but they finally got to him in the fifth inning.
In that fifth inning, Hammer Franks (Mooreville; Northwest Mississippi CC) hit a two-run home run to cut Pontotoc’s lead to 5-2, then Tupelo made it 5-3 after a bases-loaded walk to Hayden Scarbrough (Corinth, Northeast).
In the bottom of the seventh, Ivy hit into an infield error that scored two runs for Tupelo and tied the game, then Armistead hit the walk off single to win, 6-5.
“We have a bunch of fighters,” Holland said. “We were dead in the water a couple of times, but the kids just fought and scratched and clawed and did what they had to do to win.”
In the second round of the tournament on Saturday, Pontotoc had defeated Tupelo, 14-4.
That sent the 49ers to the loser’s bracket on Sunday, where Tupelo went on to beat Hattiesburg, 4-1.
Following that win, Tupelo then beat Pontotoc, 6-0, behind a complete game by Franks and forced the winner-take-all game Monday morning.