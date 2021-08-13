A group of Tupelo tennis players is headed to sectionals – again.
The 14U team from Tupelo Country Club is making its fourth-straight trip to the USTA Southern Sectionals. Play starts today and concludes Sunday in Rome, Georgia.
Tupelo’s 13-member junior squad – eight girls and five boys – has been together a long time.
“I started all of them when I came to work (at TCC) seven years ago, so it’s very special to me,” coach Omar Alcaino said. “The reason it worked for all of them is because they’ve stayed together.”
All of these players have reached or are nearing high school age, and Alcaino has seen tremendous improvement over the years.
“This team as a group has improved so much,” he said. “This is the strongest team we have taken to sectionals, and I feel good about our chances. I have a good feeling about this group.”
Tupelo advanced to sectionals by winning the Junior Team Tennis State Tournament in Jackson in late July. The clincher was a win over Starkville, which Alcaino called “the strongest team we have ever played.”
Tupelo’s team members are Anna Kees Clayton, Autumn Clegg, Jax Coker, Whit Harbour, Land Magruder, Colbie O’Rear, Taylor O’Rear, Sam Ueltschey, Beyla Waldrop, Laurie Waterer, Luke Williamson, Sophie Wren and Alessandra Yong.
Alcaino said it’s a tight-knit group that plays well together. They’re looking to advance past sectionals for the first time.
“They get along very well,” he said. “We don’t have a superstar on team, but we have some very good players. They gel together and pull for one another.”