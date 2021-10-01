Tupelo native Hayden Buckley off to fast start at Sanderson Farms Championship Daily Journal Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golfer Hayden Buckley, from Tupelo, walks along the first fairway during in Thursday's opening round of the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.He opened play with a 5-under 67. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On a day when a PGA Tour rookie was in the lead at the Country Club of Jackson, a rookie from Tupelo also started strong.Hayden Buckley, the former University of Missouri standout, shot a 67 on Thursday for a share of seventh place after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.Sahith Theegala was in the lead with a 64, including a 31 on the back nine – a score matched by Buckley, who closed with six birdies in the final seven holes of his afternoon round.Buckley had a morning tee time on Friday. At 5-under on the par-72 course, he appeared to be in good position to make the weekend cut in his second event as a tour rookie.Two other tour rookies from Mississippi are in the field. Former Mississippi State standout Chad Ramey of Fulton, shot a 70 in his Thursday morning round, while Davis Riley of Hattiesburg shot a 71.Both Ramey and Riley had afternoon tee times on Friday,with the projected cut at 2-under. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hayden Buckley Standout Tee Sport Golf Rookie Chad Ramey Mississippi Davis Riley Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists