Golfer Hayden Buckley, from Tupelo, walks along the first fairway during in Thursday's opening round of the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.He opened play with a 5-under 67.

On a day when a PGA Tour rookie was in the lead at the Country Club of Jackson, a rookie from Tupelo also started strong.

Hayden Buckley, the former University of Missouri standout, shot a 67 on Thursday for a share of seventh place after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sahith Theegala was in the lead with a 64, including a 31 on the back nine – a score matched by Buckley, who closed with six birdies in the final seven holes of his afternoon round.

Buckley had a morning tee time on Friday. At 5-under on the par-72 course, he appeared to be in good position to make the weekend cut in his second event as a tour rookie.

Two other tour rookies from Mississippi are in the field. Former Mississippi State standout Chad Ramey of Fulton, shot a 70 in his Thursday morning round, while Davis Riley of Hattiesburg shot a 71.

Both Ramey and Riley had afternoon tee times on Friday,with the projected cut at 2-under.

 

