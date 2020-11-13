djr-2020-10-31-sport-tupelo-edwards-twp1
Tupelo’s football season has come to an anti-climactic end.

The Golden Wave were forced to cancel tonight’s first-round playoff home game versus Warren Central, due to several COVID-19 cases within the program. Warren Central gets a pass to the second round, where it will face either Clinton or Horn Lake.

Tupelo (6-4) finished second in Division 1-6A to earn a home playoff game for the first time since 2017. The Wave had won five-straight games before losing to reigning 6A state champ Oxford last week.

Tupelo is the second area team to have its season ended by COVID-19. Earlier in the week, Lafayette had to forfeit its first-round 6A playoff game against Neshoba Central.

