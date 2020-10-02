OLIVE BRANCH • Tupelo’s defensive line had a coming out party at the best possible time.
Facing a tricky flexbone triple option offense, the Golden Wave won most of the battles up front and came away with a 21-7 win over Olive Branch in a Division 1-6A battle on Friday night.
It was the first division win of the season for Tupelo (2-3, 1-1), which was coming off a frustrating loss to Hernando.
“Our kids were hungry all week. They could’ve come out this week and had a crappy week, but they took care of business,” first-year coach Ty Hardin said.
The order of business this week was slowing Olive Branch (4-1, 1-1), which came in averaging 313 rushing yards per game. After letting the Conquistadors drive 74 yards on the game’s opening drive, the Golden Wave buckled down.
Olive Branch finished with 197 rushing yards.
“We couldn’t mimic their speed all week (in practice). We saw it, we knew we could play with them, and we adjusted,” Hardin said.
Tupelo’s defense recorded nine tackles-for-loss. The quartet of Jacarious Clayton, Quay Edwards, Romero Hampton and LA Ray accounted for most of those.
Ray also had a big fumble recovery in the red zone after Olive Branch intercepted Jake Weir in the second with the score 7-7.
“I feel like we can be the best D-line in 6A,” Edwards said. “We’ve got a heck of a D-line, and I’m proud of us. After the way we played today, it was magnificent.”
Tupelo pulled ahead 14-7 on Weir’s second touchdown pass of the night, 38 yards to Alex Pounds with 5:01 left in the first half. Those two had hooked up earlier from 7 yards.
Kyson Brown’s 2-yard TD run gave Tupelo an extra cushion with 2:38 left in the third quarter.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Brown’s score was set up by an interception by Fred Adams at Olive Branch’s 23-yard line. Adams had another pick in the fourth quarter.
Point Man: Jarius McGinister led Tupelo with 99 yards on 14 carries.
Talking Point: “They listened, they played assignment football. We matured tonight on defense, and I’m proud of them.” – Hardin
Notes
• Weir completed 11 of 23 passes for 117 yards and two TDs. He also averaged 39.5 yards on six punts.
• Olive Branch had zero passing yards. QB Ty Walton was 0 for 3 with two interceptions.
• Tupelo was slated to travel to Southaven next week, but that team is now under quarantine.