TUPELO — A four-run rally wasn’t enough for the Tupelo softball team on Thursday night.
The Lady Wave fell to the Lewisburg Patriots 9-4 in eight innings in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A state softball playoffs.
In the eighth with the designated runner on second, the Patriots used a hit-by-pitch and a bunt single to load the bases.
Lewisburg then used two sacrifice flies, a two-run single and a walk with the bases loaded to put up five runs in the frame.
“We gave them all the runs they needed,” Tupelo coach Hayley Hogue said of the inning. “We gave them the runs.”
Emma Abrams struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to seal it for the Patriots (22-8). Abrams pitched all eight innings, allowing four runs — one earned — on four hits while striking out 13.
The scoring started in the first when Kara Walker hit a one-run single. Two batters later, Madelyn Savage hit a double. While running to third, pitcher Lexi McCaine made a bad throw, allowing Savage to score and putting the Lady Wave in a 4-0 hole.
Tupelo began to climb out of it in the bottom half on a one-run single by Kaytlynn Stanfield. Jazmine Quinn hit one of her own in the second to make it 4-2.
In the fourth, Leila Howell scored after an error on a potential groundout by the first baseman. Two batters later, Quinn got caught in a rundown at third base, but worked her way out of it and stole home to tie the game.
All year, the Lady Wave (11-12) have stayed focused even when faced with big deficits. That focus showed itself again on Thursday.
“Even when we were down 4-0, they stayed with it,” Hogue said. “They kept going, and that’s one thing I’m really super proud of with this group. They keep going.”
McCaine settled down on the mound after the first inning. She threw 7 1-3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking three.
“At first I started to get down and then the team kept picking me up, and I stood tall and pitched strikes,” she said.
The Lady Wave will travel to Lewisburg on Friday for Game 2 of the series, needing a win to keep the season alive.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Lewisburg scored five runs in the eighth inning to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Big Stat: Tupelo left seven runners on base compared to six by Lewisburg.
Coach Speak: “We dug ourselves a hole, we made it hard on ourselves and we’ve got two games we’ve got to go win.” – Hogue
BOX SCORE
Lewisburg 400 000 05 — 9 8 3
Tupelo 110 200 00 — 4 4 1
WP: Emma Abrams. LP: Lexi McCaine.
Multiple hits: Aubrey Williams 2, Leah Walker 2, Madelyn Savage 2.
2B: (LEW) Williams.
