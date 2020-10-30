TUPELO • Ty Hardin was finally able to smile following a win.
His Tupelo Golden Wave steamrolled Horn Lake 34-13 on Friday night in a Division 1-6A game that had huge playoff seeding implications. It was the fifth-straight win for Tupelo, which guaranteed itself a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
“I can actually not say, ‘Thank gosh that’s over with.’ You can absolutely get a smile,” said Hardin, who is in his first season as coach.
The Wave (6-3, 5-1) can win the division next week if they’re able to knock off defending state champion Oxford, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked large school.
Tupelo put together its best game of the season despite having to start 10 sophomores and having a handful of players go both ways – a rarity in 6A.
Running back Kyson Brown had a big night, rushing for 175 yards and three touchdowns. His final score was a 46-yarder to give Tupelo a 34-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
He also scored on runs of 11 and 72 yards, and he was untouched on all three thanks to his offensive line.
“They made it perfect for me,” Brown said. “It couldn’t have been any better.”
Defensively, the Golden Wave recorded eight tackles-for-loss, including three sacks, and made two interceptions. Lamarcus Heard picked off a Trinton Conder pass and returned it 20 yards to paydirt for a 14-0 lead with 3:02 left in the first quarter.
“We complemented each other all night, and a lot of guys stepped up in different areas,” Hardin said. “I’m proud of our youth, and I’m proud of our seniors who made plays.”
Tupelo led 21-0 at halftime, and Horn Lake finally got on the board early in the third quarter on a 16-yard run by LeVante’ Hodges.
The Wave answered immediately, driving 66 yards in 10 plays. Quarterback Jake Weir dove in from 1 yard out for a 28-6 lead.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Brown’s 72-yard touchdown gallop blew the game open in the second quarter.
Point Man: Brown gained his 175 yards on just 12 carries.
Talking Point: “We played to our potential. If we play to our potential, we’re a very good football team.” – Hardin
Notes
• This is Tupelo’s longest winning streak since 2017, when it went unbeaten in the regular season.
• Tupelo finished with 232 rushing yards.
• Golden Wave starting inside linebacker Tyler Vaughn missed the game due to quarantine.