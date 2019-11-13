TUPELO – Tupelo’s Peyton Puckett fulfilled a lifelong dream and a three-year commitment on Wednesday.
Puckett signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Mississippi State University, a school and team of which he’s been a lifelong fan. Puckett committed to MSU as a freshman, before he had even take a varsity at-bat.
In 2016, he started receiving interest from MSU by playing summer ball and trying out for Team USA. He followed that up with a camp and really grabbed the Bulldogs’ attention there.
He committed in November of 2016 and never budged from his pledge at any point during the last three years.
“It’s been a long process, but it’s really enjoyable and really well put for me because I love it,” Puckett said. “It’s nothing but home. Everyone there is so welcoming and the program and academics there are amazing. It’s just the place for me.”
Puckett, who has a .367 career batting average, has started for the Golden Wave each of the last two seasons. As a junior last year, he started at shortstop and hit .417 with 30 hits, 25 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, four home runs, and struck out only eight times.
He also has plenty of speed and has showcased that with 16 career stolen bases.
“He’s explosive, and he’s a powerful guy,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “He’s not your big 6-foot-5 guy, but he is well put together and has a lot of explosiveness at the plate and has a big arm. He’s a really athletic kid.”
Others making waves
Mack Scruggs signed on Wednesday with Itawamba Community College. Scruggs can play multiple positions and has played in 38 games for Tupelo the last two seasons. He is a career .330 hitter and has 32 hits, 20 RBIs, three doubles and 31 runs scored.
For softball, catcher Kat Knight signed with Jones Junior College. Knight is entering her fifth year as a starter for the Lady Wave and is a career .354 hitter. In the last four years, she has 102 hits, 83 RBIs, 31 doubles, two triples and one home run.