Tupelo’s Trip Wilson was added to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game roster on Thursday.
Wilson, an Ole Miss commit, finished his senior season with 48 catches for 959 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His yards and touchdowns were both team highs.
He was previously selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star game, but he will replace Tupelo teammate Jaycob Horn on the MS/AL game roster. Horn withdrew his name.
Tupelo long snapper Hayes Hammond is also on the roster. Nine total area players made the team, including Class 5A Mr. Football selection Randy Anderson of Lafayette.
The game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss on Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon.