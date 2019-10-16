TUPELO • Trip Wilson has turned into quite the offensive weapon for the Tupelo football team.
The senior receiver, who had only 11 catches in his first two varsity seasons, has 25 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns this year. He leads the Golden Wave (4-3, 2-1) in receiving touchdowns and yards per catch (17.8), and is second on the team in catches and yards.
Wilson is committed to play baseball at the University of Memphis.
“Trip is a very good football player,” coach Trent Hammond said. “He’s gotten better each year and had some really good players in front of him the last couple of years. This year, he’s proven to be just as good as those guys. In my opinion, he’s a college football player if he wants to be.”
Wilson had success in the first three games with seven catches for 107 yards, but he really found his stride in Week 4 in a loss to West Point.
In that game, he recorded his first touchdown catch of the season while grabbing a career-high six catches for 92 yards. Wilson grabbed six more catches for a career-high 163 yards the next week in the division opener against Hernando, and he turned three of those receptions into touchdowns.
In his last four games, Wilson has 18 catches for 339 yards and all six of his touchdowns.
“The last few weeks have been kind of been a surprise for me, but I’m taking it and rolling with it and hoping for the best going forward,” Wilson said. “I’m having a lot of fun out there.”
“He was a very good player in Week 1, the ball just didn’t go his way early on,” Hammond added. “We’ve given him the ball with a chance to get yards after the catch, and he’s doing that.”
Wilson catches a lot of passes on screen plays and has found success in the open field. Two of his touchdowns this season have been on screens, including a 30-yarder last week where he made two defenders miss and ran over another player.
He also has success with the deep ball.
At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Wilson is no stranger to one-on-ones down the field against a safety. In his three-touchdown game against Hernando, he went over the top twice, for 45- and 47-yard touchdowns.
Wilson knows his size gives him an advantage over most high school defensive backs and said he loves having the chance to chase a ball down the field, but he also loves getting the ball in space and making a defender miss or trying to run over someone.
“He’s definitely a go-up-and-get-it receiver,” Hammond said. “One thing that separates him from everyone else is that he has absolutely zero fear. He doesn’t care about crossing the middle, jumping or laying out for ball, or running through contact. …”
“On a high pass over the middle, he’s not a kid who’s going to alligator arm it. He’s running full speed down the field to get the ball on every play.”