TUPELO • Tupelo needed a win to keep its Division 1-6A title hopes alive on Tuesday night.
The Golden Wave accomplished their mission with a 1-0 victory over Lewisburg, avenging their loss to the Patriots from a month ago.
“We went up there a few weeks ago and they beat us, so we knew coming in it would be a tough game for us,” Tupelo head coach Harris Faucette said. “We had a lot of good chances throughout the game, and we capitalized on one, and it proved to be enough tonight.”
Tupelo's lone goal came off a throw-in from junior defender Reed Conerly, who found a streaking Daven Sanders for the kick in the back of the net in the 51st minute.
The Wave (10-2-2, 2-1) lived off of corner kicks and throw-ins from Conerly all night.
“Set piece is something that is really big for us. Corners, throw-ins, free kicks, or anything like that, we try to capitalize on those,” said Faucette. “Reed Conerly does a great job of throw-ins and corner kicks, but particularly throw-ins because of what he can do.
“Daven Sanders challenged for the ball all night and fought for every 50-50 ball inside the box and late in the second half, he finally got one.”
Tupelo dominated possession in the first half with the Patriots taking just two shots on goal, one being saved by goalkeeper Ethan Robbins, who picked up the shutout win.
The Wave maintained a strong grip of the clock in the second half with excellent passing from their midfielders, allowing Lewisburg just one shot in the second half.
“It all started with our guys in the middle of the field, and that’s something we wanted to work on,” Faucette said. “We’ve been working on it, and we wanted to see what we could do tonight, switching the field, opening things up and not forcing the ball forward. We held on to the ball and created chances for ourselves.”
Tupelo travels to Olive Branch on Thursday and wraps up 1-6A play with two matches against Desoto Central next week, trying to lock in their playoff spot.
“We still have work to do,” Faucette said. “It’s all out in front of us.”
(G) Tupelo 1, Lewisburg 0, 2OT)=: Tupelo's Evie Crawford broke a scoreless stalemate three minutes into in the second overtime period with a goal from within 10 yards.
The Lady Wave (12-1, 3-0) took control of Division 1-6A with the win.