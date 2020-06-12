The “new normal” will be on display in Tupelo this weekend.
Several big sporting events are taking place between today and Sunday, from a youth baseball tournament to an adult softball tournament to a 3-on-3 soccer tournament.
It’s the first such weekend this year for Tupelo, which normally starts hosting events in April.
“We lost virtually every weekend in April and May, which are two of our busiest months as it relates to youth sports,” said Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau. “So it is nice to jump out there in June and the second weekend we have three pretty large sporting events taking place.”
Hosting big events like these is challenging enough under normal circumstances. But with the coronavirus still thriving in Mississippi, it’s taking a lot of extra work to ensure health guidelines are properly followed.
The USSSA baseball tournament, for players ages 8 to 14, is expected to bring in 87 teams from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Games will be played at Ballard Park and Rob Leake City Park from today through Sunday.
The adult softball tournament will be held at Veterans Park on Saturday, while the 3v3 Soccer Live event, fr ages 10 through 17, is set for Saturday at Ballard.
Plus, there will be a swimming camp for about 100 participants at the Tupelo Aquatic Center on Saturday and Sunday.
Alex Farned, director for Tupelo Parks and Recreation, said social distancing will be heavily emphasized, including at concession stands. He also said bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
There will be no bleachers, and baseball players will be spaced apart with the use of benches outside the dugouts.
“They’re not doing team huddles, they’re not doing high-fives or shaking hands after the ballgame. A lot of different ways that your average tournament is a little bit different,” Farned said.
McCoy was in Oxford last weekend for a large baseball tournament in which his son was playing. He’s also been to a tournament in Southaven and has been taking mental notes of how those places handle health protocols.
“What we want to do is make sure that the things we ask of people, we can do correctly and do it with some reasonable expectations,” McCoy said.
This weekend will be a learning experience for all involved. Farned is excited to see how it goes.
“It’s kind of nice to get back to a little bit of normal,” he said. “We’re making these changes to make it safer, because this is probably going to be our new normal. We are going to be all about trying to make it as safe as possible.”