Tupelo’s football team is still playing on Friday night.
The Golden Wave were scheduled to host Grenada, but that game was canceled Tuesday, with the Grenada School District citing COVID-19 concerns.
Tupelo will now host North Panola. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin learned Monday that the Grenada game might get called off, so he immediately started looking for another opponent.
“When I heard this could happen yesterday, I got on the phone and started going out and searching through the woods,” Hardin said.
Tupelo is 0-2, with losses to Neshoba Central and West Point. This week’s game is the Wave’s last before starting Division 1-6A play next week against Hernando.
North Panola (1-1), a Class 3A school, beat Calhoun City 34-20 last week.