Tupelo Country Club’s state champion 12-under tennis team begins its quest for a regional title today in Rome, Georgia, the site of the USTA Southern Sectionals.
Tupelo will play Kentucky at 3 p.m. The teams play a best-of-five match format: boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.
The team will continue round- robin play in its group on Saturday with matches against state champions from Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.
The sectionals are the last stop for this age group.
“We’re strong overall because we’re very deep in singles, doubles and mixed doubles,” Tupelo coach Omar Alcaino said. “We’ve been working hard the last three weeks on doubles.”
He added, “Our mixed doubles and girls singles are strong. We’re trying to figure out now where we’ll win in between. We’re working and practicing to figure out where we’re going to get the other games. The competition will be strong at sectionals.”
Alcaino is assisted by Rafa Reyes.
The team members are: (girls) Autumn Clegg, Colbie O’Rear, Taylor O’Rear, Sophie Wren, Alessandra Yong; (boys) Jax Coker, Whit Harbour, Sam Ueltschey, Luke Williamson.
Tupelo defeated rival Oxford last month in the state finals in Jackson.
“That was a great feeling,” said Ueltschey, the team captain. “It was exciting to beat them.”
Added Alcaino, “That win was huge for us. We played our best tennis in the (state) finals. We beat them soundly.”
Colbie O’Rear, a doubles player, likes the team’s chances headed into the sectionals.
“We’ve had a really good season,” she said. “In girls doubles we’ve won all our matches.”
Alcaino says that while tennis is mostly an individual sport, the summer USTA program is all about playing as a team.
“They’re trying to promote team play,” he said. “Our kids have the idea of how to play team tennis. They look forward to playing team tennis every summer.”