Tupelo and South Panola will square off tonight for the second time this season, but this game means much more than the season opener that saw South Panola walk away with a six-point victory.
In Week 1, South Panola traveled to Tupelo and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Wave, 21-15.
Twelve weeks later, Tupelo (7-4) visits South Panola (11-1) in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Tupelo grabbed the No. 3 seed in Division 1-6A while South Panola grabbed the No. 2 seed in 2-6A.
“This is just another week you’ve got to go play,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “It falls back into so many weeks we’ve played this year where we have to go do something that nobody thinks we can. Our guys have had a great week of practice and they’re ready to give it a shot.”
Both teams have changed and gotten better since that first game, but no change has been more drastic than the play of South Panola quarterback Anterrio Draper. In the first game, he was 0 for 3 passing and had 65 rushing yards, but never came close to completing a pass.
He now has 1,566 passing yards and has thrown 21 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this year. Draper has thrown a touchdown pass in every game since then, except for last week’s win over Warren Central.
Running man
Mix that with running back Janari Dean, a Mississippi State commit who has rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games, and the two headline the best scoring offense (39.3 ppg) in Class 6A.
“They really let him throw it more,” Hammond said. “They found a formation or two that they like. They throw it, and they throw it deep on you. There’s a lot of times where you’re focusing on Dean, and they’ll take advantage of you down the field.”
Tupelo’s offense has also evolved, especially in the passing game. Tupelo’s offense in the opener was mainly David Hayes, who rushed for both of Tupelo’s touchdowns and 186 yards.
Since then, quarterback Jake Weir has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine of the 10 games, while receivers Trip Wilson and Jaycob Horn, both Ole Miss recruits, have emerged as outside threats.