Hayden Buckley took home his largest purse and highest PGA finish this weekend, coming in a close second in the Sony Open.
“Winning on the PGA Tour is the hardest thing to do, and sometimes you just get beat,” Buckley, a Tupelo native, said after the tournament. “And I feel like that's what happened today.”
The close finish comes as Buckley continues to reach new heights on the PGA Tour after one of his best years last season. He took home an $850,000 purse for his showing at the Sony Open.
Buckley and eventual winner Si Woo Kim battled back and forth during the final holes on Sunday.
Kim's 7-iron to the par-3 17th bounded over the firm green and into a tough patch of grass in the rough. Behind, he could hear the cheering for Buckley making birdie on the 16th hole to regain the lead.
Suddenly, a tough chip got easier.
“Nothing to lose,” Kim said.
With an aggressive stroke, Kim chipped in from 30 feet to tie Buckley, and then he won the Sony Open with a 5-iron out of the bunker from 236 yards that bounced along the dry grass and onto the green, setting up a two-putt birdie from 40 feet and a 6-under 64.
Buckley missed a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 closing hole that would have forced a playoff.
On Saturday, Buckley shot to the crowded top of the leader board.
On a day when there was an eight-way tie for the lead at one point, Buckley made a pair of eagles on the back nine at Waialae that carried him to a second straight 6-under 64 and allowed him at least a little separation.
One of them was a wedge from 133 yards that he thought he tugged to a left pin at No. 10, the third-easiest hole on the course. Instead, it turned out perfectly.
“It was nice to see that,” Buckley said. “I did pull it a little bit and wasn’t sure where it was going to land.”
The other was among his best swings of the day, a 5-iron from 221 yards that rolled up to 2 feet to the front left pin on the par-5 18th hole.
Otherwise, it was a steady diet of pars and the occasional birdie on a course where the fairways are running fast.
“We did exactly what we were trying to do and got away with two shots, had two big eagles,” Buckley said. “Our game plan stays the same. If we play well enough, that’s great. If not, we just deal with it.”
He was at 15-under 195 as Buckley goes for his first PGA Tour title in his second full year, and he's not alone in that regard.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.