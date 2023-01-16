Hayden Buckley at the Sony Open

Hayden Buckley walks off the first green after making birdie during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

 Matt York | AP

Hayden Buckley took home his largest purse and highest PGA finish this weekend, coming in a close second in the Sony Open.

