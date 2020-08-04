Soccer was a big part of Luke Mason’s life growing up, and he figured out pretty quickly that he wanted to stay in it after school.
“I graduated from Delta State, took a corporate job, didn’t like it because I wanted to coach soccer,” said Mason, who was recently hired as head coach for Mooreville’s boys and girls teams.
He replaces Baden Honeycutt, who resigned after seven years to become assistant principal at Mooreville Elementary.
Mason, 26, spent the last two years under Harris Faucette as a Tupelo boys assistant, and he was middle school head coach one of those years. He also also coached club soccer, including as a volunteer assistant with Mississippi Brilla, a semi-pro team in Clinton.
Mason has even coached in England. During college, he went over there and helped with one of Aston Villa’s youth teams.
Now he’ll helm a Mooreville program that made great strides under Honeycutt. The girls were 151-96-4 with seven playoff appearances on his watch, while the boys were 49-64-2 with four playoff appearances.
“Coach Honeycutt did a really good job of building the program,” Mason said. “… I’m just looking to build off that, and I’m glad he’s still in the district for me to use as a resource.”
Faucette’s first season as Golden Wave head coach was Mason’s senior year – the 2011-12 season. After graduating, Mason played at Delta State.
Coaching under Faucette was a big learning experience, especially in regards to off-field demands of the job, including player management.
“His approach to player management was awesome,” Mason said. “It didn’t matter how good or bad you were, he somehow handled it how what I deemed appropriate in the situations.”