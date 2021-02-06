Two area soccer teams will compete today to bring a state championship trophy back home.
Ripley's boys (18-3) will participate in its first Class 4A state championship in program history, where they take on powerhouse St. Stanislaus at 2 p.m. at Madison Central.
The Rock-a-chaws have won 10 state titles, including six of the last 10 in 4A boys.
The Tigers will take on their tough test with senior striker Juan Luna doubtful for the contest after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of their 2-0 win over Pontotoc in Tuesday's North finals.
Also in Madison, Lafayette (18-2) girls will attempt to win its third-straight Class 5A state championship, when they take on East Central (14-4-1) at 4 p.m.
It's a rematch of last year's title game, where the Lady Commodores rallied for a 2-1 win over the Lady Hornets a year ago.